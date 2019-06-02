HOME > Politics

The ‘papa phupho’ party is anti-Karachi: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

17 mins ago

Photo: Firdaus Shamim/Facebook

The ‘papa phopho’ [father, aunt] party is anti-Karachi, said PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi while taking a dig at PPP during a press conference in Karachi on Sunday. 

“PPP is responsible for a lack of progress in Sindh,” remarked the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly. He was flanked by Khurram Sher Zaman and Bilal Ghaffar. “They keep complaining that the PM didn’t call them for a meeting.”

He said that the well cannot be cleaned till the PPP leaders are thrown out. “The well, in this case, refers to not only Karachi but the whole of Sindh.”

Related: The court didn’t order demolition of any building, says Firdous Naqvi

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto must answer what is happening in Sindh. “No one taught him how to govern.” He accused the party of working on schemes worth Rs8 billion and claiming them to be worth Rs36 billion.

He lambasted Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah too. “What kind of a chief minister are you? You have been selected to represent the province and not for staging walkouts.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
TOPICS:
Firdous Shamim Naqvi PPP PTI


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI, PPP, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Sindh, Karachi
 
MOST READ
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.