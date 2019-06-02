The ‘papa phupho’ party is anti-Karachi: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

The ‘papa phopho’ [father, aunt] party is anti-Karachi, said PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi while taking a dig at PPP during a press conference in Karachi on Sunday.

“PPP is responsible for a lack of progress in Sindh,” remarked the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly. He was flanked by Khurram Sher Zaman and Bilal Ghaffar. “They keep complaining that the PM didn’t call them for a meeting.”

He said that the well cannot be cleaned till the PPP leaders are thrown out. “The well, in this case, refers to not only Karachi but the whole of Sindh.”

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto must answer what is happening in Sindh. “No one taught him how to govern.” He accused the party of working on schemes worth Rs8 billion and claiming them to be worth Rs36 billion.

He lambasted Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah too. “What kind of a chief minister are you? You have been selected to represent the province and not for staging walkouts.”

