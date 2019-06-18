HOME > LifeandStyle

The Hunger Games is getting a prequel

38 mins ago

Photo: The Hunger Games

Suzanne Collins is all set to bring back The Hunger Games. The author has announced a new prequel novel that takes place 64 years before the events of the first book in the series.

The novel, as yet untitled, is due to come out in May 2020, according to a news release from Collins’s publisher, Scholastic.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” Collins said in an announcement to AP.

“The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

The Hunger Games was released in 200 8 and it became an instant best seller. It depicts a dystopian world where children from competing districts are forced to fight in a televised competition.

TOPICS:
Katniss Everdeen The Hunger Games
 
