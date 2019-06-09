The Good Place to end with season 4

NBC’s surreal drama The Good Place is coming to an end.

Series creator Michael Shur posted a statement on Twitter saying that the upcoming fourth season would be the show’s last.

“We’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last,” he said.

The show follows a young woman, Eleanor Shellstrop (played by Kristen Bell), who dies in an accident and wakes up in what she’s told is “the Good Place”. Eleanor realizes that she’s been sent there by mistake, and tells her assigned soulmate, Chidi Anagonye (played by William Jackson Harper), that she’s really a bad person, and the two of them work to try and make her a better person, so she’s not sent to “the Bad Place.”

The show has received widespread acclaim for its comedic chops and its exploration of ethics and philosophy.

