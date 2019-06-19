Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Education

Thar to finally get its first public university

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Thar is all set to get its first public university in Islamkot.

A campus of the NED University of Engineering and Technology called the Thar Institute of Science and Technology will start from the upcoming academic year. It is a sub-campus of NED University.

On April 10, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto directed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to construct a campus of NED University in Tharparkar district.

Related: Sindh govt to pay Islamkot electricity bill: Bilawal

“I want a campus of NED engineering university in Tharparkar district as soon as possible,” Bilawal had told the Sindh CM during the inauguration of the Thar Coal power project.

The announcement was made after a social media movement had emerged to demand higher education with a hashtag #TharNeedsUniversity.

Thar has a population of 1.65 million and is the largest district of Sindh by land area.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
