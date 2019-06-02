Terror suspect killed in exchange of fire in Quetta

A terror suspect was killed and two injured on Saturday evening during an exchange of fire with police in Quetta’s Kali Baro on Saryab Road.

Three terror suspects opened fire on a policeman in plainclothes, said Quetta DIG Abdul Razzak Cheema. The policeman and a passerby were injured in the firing. The police responded to the firing, he remarked.

The injured suspects managed to run away. The police are conducting search operations to arrest them.

The deceased was named in four firing cases in the last four days, according to the police.

The injured police officer and the man were taken to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

