HOME > News

Terror suspect killed in exchange of fire in Quetta

46 mins ago

Photo: AFP

A terror suspect was killed and two injured on Saturday evening during an exchange of fire with police in Quetta’s Kali Baro on Saryab Road.

Three terror suspects opened fire on a policeman in plainclothes, said Quetta DIG Abdul Razzak Cheema. The policeman and a passerby were injured in the firing. The police responded to the firing, he remarked.

The injured suspects managed to run away. The police are conducting search operations to arrest them.

Related: SHO, ASI killed as gunmen attack armoured vehicle in Shikarpur

The deceased was named in four firing cases in the last four days, according to the police.

The injured police officer and the man were taken to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
firing Quetta


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
terrorists, killed, firing, Quetta
 
MOST READ
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.