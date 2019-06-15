Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 600cc

The new Suzuki Alto 660cc was launched on Saturday at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad.

It was earlier unveiled at the Pakistan Auto Show 2019 in Karachi on April 13.

This is Pak Suzuki’s first locally-manufactured car and it comes with a 660cc R-series engine, modern design and spacious interior. There are three variants of the car – the Suzuki Alto VX (without AC), Suzuki Alto VXR (with AC) and Suzuki Alto VXL AGS (with AC and automatic transmission).

The Suzuki Alto VXL is equipped with ABS brakes, two SRS bags, power windows, a multimedia touchscreen and power steering.

The price for Suzuki Alto VX is Rs999,000, Alto VXR Rs1,101,000 and Alto VXL Rs1,295,000.

A manual and automatic transmission variant has been launched.

Pak Suzuki claims it is providing a fuel efficient and spacious car with modern design. The company is offering a three-year or 60,000km warranty.

The new car has been launched as a replacement for the iconic 800cc Mehran, the company’s top-selling vehicle for the last 30 years.

You can follow the official website of the All New Alto to stay updated on more details.

