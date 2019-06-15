HOME > News

Suspect kills Karachi man for having affair with his sister

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

A man, identified as Ali Raza, was arrested on Friday in Sukkur for murder.

The police found his alleged victim’s burnt body parts in a rubbish dump near New Karachi’s Allah Wali Chorangi.

Haq Nawaz went missing on June 2. A case was registered by his brother at the Bilal Colony police station.

Related: Karachi police arrest two for faking robbery, recover Rs10m

The police believe Nawaz was having an extramarital affair with a woman. The woman’s husband, Atif, and brother, Raza, killed Nawaz after they found out about the affair. Raza told the police that he saw the couple together in an intimate situation.

He fled to Sukkur after the murder.

Raza was arrested and the police are still searching for the other suspect.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Murder new karachi sukkur
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
honor killing, dead, body found, New Karachi, Sukkur, murder, man killed, karachi
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.