Suspect kills Karachi man for having affair with his sister

A man, identified as Ali Raza, was arrested on Friday in Sukkur for murder.

The police found his alleged victim’s burnt body parts in a rubbish dump near New Karachi’s Allah Wali Chorangi.

Haq Nawaz went missing on June 2. A case was registered by his brother at the Bilal Colony police station.

The police believe Nawaz was having an extramarital affair with a woman. The woman’s husband, Atif, and brother, Raza, killed Nawaz after they found out about the affair. Raza told the police that he saw the couple together in an intimate situation.

He fled to Sukkur after the murder.

Raza was arrested and the police are still searching for the other suspect.

