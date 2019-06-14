Supreme Judicial Council hears reference against Justice Isa

The Supreme Judicial Council started hearing the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday.

On June 2, the government confirmed that references have been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against judges for owning foreign assets. A statement was issued by the law and justice ministry and the assets recovery unit, prime minister’s office. The unit receives complains with regard to existence of properties of Pakistanis abroad and is “duty bound to take appropriate action” once it receives a complaint. It received a complaint with respect to the foreign properties of three judges.

The recovery unit forwarded the complaint to the law and justice ministry. The assets recovery unit verified it and received “certified copies from the land registries of the relevant assets, which were duly attested by the High Commission of Pakistan in the UK and notarized in London”.

The session, which lasted for 1 hour 15 minutes, was chaired by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, and Justice Waqar Ahmed were its part too.

Reports on references started making rounds on media channels even before the government confirmed it. Justice Isa even wrote a letter to the president asking him whether a reference had been filed against him. Additional Attorney General Zahid F Ebrahim resigned over the reference and the Sindh High Court Bar Association and Karachi Bar Association expressed their support for the judges named in the reference.

PEMRA barred media channels from airing analysis or discussion on the topic. It served notices to 14 news channels for violations.

