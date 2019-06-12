HOME > News

Stop glorifying money launderers, urges Prime Minister Imran Khan

36 mins ago

File photo: PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the nation to stop glorifying money launderers. 

In a Wednesday morning Tweet, the premier said it is “time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers who have damaged our nation and our people and [are] now seeking refuge behind ‘democracy'”.

He said they should not be given protocol either. “Where are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment? Time to treat them as criminals,” he said.

PM Khan took to Twitter a day after PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz was arrested by NAB in Lahore and MQM founder Altaf Hussain in London. On Monday, former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB after the Islamabad High Court did not extend his pre-arrest bail.

