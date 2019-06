The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government established on Saturday the first-ever police station in Wana, South Waziristan district, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the state-run radio, the Fronteir Corps has handed over the Wana fort to the police department to set up a police station.

More police stations will also be established in the tribal districts, officials said.

