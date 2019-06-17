Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad

Social media activist and blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan was murdered in Islamabad’s G9/4 Sunday night.

His cousin, Aitesham, was injured in the attack.

According to the FIR, he received a call from someone in Bhara Kahu to come to G9/4. When he reached, unidentified men him attacked with a sharp-edged instrument.

There were 17 wounds on his body. He was shifted to the PIMS Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The funeral prayers were offered on Monday at the Rehmani Masjid at Aabpara Chowk.

The police have started searching for the suspects with the help of safe city cameras.

Khan had over 49,000 subscribers on YouTube, 17,000 followers on Twitter and 1,635 followers on Instagram.

