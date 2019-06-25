Six people killed as car rams into coach in Shikarpur

Six people were killed and 10 injured after a passenger coach collided with a car on Indus Highway near Shikarpur Tuesday morning.

More than 10 people were travelling in the coach. They were all residents of Balochistan’s Zor Garh, according to the police.

The injured have been shifted to the civil hospital.

The eyewitnesses told the police that the accident occurred because both the vehicles were speeding.

The driver of the coach managed to escape.

The police are investigating the case.

