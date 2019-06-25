Tuesday, June 25, 2019  | 21 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Six people killed as car rams into coach in Shikarpur

3 mins ago
 

Six people were killed and 10 injured after a passenger coach collided with a car on Indus Highway near Shikarpur Tuesday morning.

More than 10 people were travelling in the coach. They were all residents of Balochistan’s Zor Garh, according to the police.

The injured have been shifted to the civil hospital.

Related: Five killed in traffic accident in Muzaffargarh

 The eyewitnesses told the police that the accident occurred because both the vehicles were speeding.

The driver of the coach managed to escape.

The police are investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident shikarpur
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
road accident, shikarpur, speeding, reckless driving, khanpur, Indus Highway
 
MOST READ
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.