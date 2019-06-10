HOME > Politics

Sindh’s roads blocked, markets closed as PPP protests Zardari’s arrest

58 mins ago
Bilawal had asked them to protest peacefully



Pakistan Peoples Party workers forcefully shut down markets, blocked roads and burned tires to protest the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari in different cities across Sindh on Monday.

NAB arrested the former president on Monday outside his residence in Islamabad’s F-8.

Party workers staged protests across the country, mainly in Nawabshah, Larkana, Sukkur, Lahore, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Despite the party chairperson’s orders to protest peacefully, countless PPP workers were seen flooding the streets of Sindh with many holding a stick in one hand and the party flag in the other.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked his party workers to remain calm and engage only in peaceful protests as it is their democratic right.

In a press conference after the arrest of his father, Bilawal spoke against the government and demanded the resignation of the National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

He said his father was denied the right to fair trial under Article 10-A.

