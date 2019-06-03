Sindh govt yet to release development funds to KMC: mayor

The Sindh government has yet to release complete funds for the development schemes of fiscal year 2018-19 to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, says Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

He said the FY2018-19 is nearing its end.

The mayor, who is seeking development funds from the Sindh government, wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah requesting the release of the funds for the district annual development programme.

In the letter, the Karachi mayor said the Sindh government has released half of the funds allocated in the annul development programme to the KMC. The finance department has to release Rs5,001 million, which includes Rs3,334 million for ongoing development schemes and Rs1,667 million for new schemes. However, the KMC has received Rs2,500.50 million only so far with the short release of Rs833.500 million for ongoing schemes and Rs1,667 million for new schemes of the ADP 2018-19.

“Virtually, the burden of short release of funds is shifted to the KMC, aggravating its already weak financial position. It is therefore imperative that the held up amount of Rs2,500.500 million is released at the earliest to relieve the KMC of the financial crisis to some extent,” the mayor wrote.

Akhtar had already demanded the release of the KMC’s octroi and zila tax (OZT) share, which amounts to Rs1 billion per month. He had said that KMC’s financial crunch would end if it can get its OZT share regularly.

When contacted, the Sindh government spokesperson informed SAMAA Digital that the Chief Minister Secretariat has not received any letter from the Mayor Secretariat yet. The spokesperson also said that the Sindh government always provides financial assistance to KMC and all its other allied departments in times of need.

