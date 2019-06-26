Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Sindh govt proposes Rs1b cut in KMC budget

2 hours ago
 

The provincial government has reportedly proposed a Rs1 billion cut in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation budget, which will be presented tomorrow.

The Sindh government has prepared a budget proposal of Rs26.44 billion. According to the budget document, the KMC is expected to generate Rs26.44 billion in revenues.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has claimed that the provincial government has decreased the development budget by Rs1.5 billion. He said that Rs5 billion were allocated in the last budget but only Rs2.5 billion were handed over to the KMC.

In the proposed budget, Rs3.33 billion has been allocated for development projects.

The mayor has urged the SHC chief justice to take notice of corruption and injustice by the Sindh government.

