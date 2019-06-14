Sindh govt employees to get 15% salary increase

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented on Friday a Rs1,217 billion zero deficit budget for fiscal year 2019-20, in which a 15% increase in the salaries and pensions was announced for government employees.

The CM, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister, said the government has decided to raise the salaries and pensions of its employees by 15%. The raise will be applicable on all grades of government employees.

To boost education in the province, the government has proposed to end examination and enrollment fees for matriculation and intermediate students. The province has also proposed allocation of funds for construction of two small dams to resolve the problem of water shortage in Karachi.

Sindh will receive Rs5 billion from the federal government and Rs51.14 billion from external sources for its development works, according to the budget papers.

Soon after the chief minister started presenting the budget figures before the House, the opposition members from got up from their seats and started chanting slogans against PPP and Zardari.

MPA Khawaja Izharul Hassan tweeted that the budget was not tax free. He said the Sindh government has, once again, planned to impose more taxes on urban Sindh, particularly Karachi.

