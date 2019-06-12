Sindh cabinet okays new police law

All Posts

The Sindh cabinet approved the Police Order, 2002 after making minor amendments to it on Wednesday.

The cabinet met under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the New Sindh Secretariat.

The law was approved after a lengthy discussion.

The chief minister told the cabinet that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has called upon the provincial assembly to reconsider the bill to achieve its objective of having an independent force for the province. The cabinet extensively discussed the observation recorded by the governor and made minor amendments to the bill.

Adviser to the CM on Law Murtaza Wahab briefed the cabinet about the discussion the cabinet sub-committee had had with the police, civil society and the petitioner and their lawyer.

The new law had been re-framed and re-phrased in consultation with the concerned stake holders. The home minister’s proposed powers of transferring investigation have been withdrawn from the law.

The cabinet was told that the tenure of the IG has been strengthened properly. The IG will transfer/post district police officers and DIGs in consultation with the CM. The cabinet approved the law and accorded approval to present it in the assembly session tomorrow.

What is the law?

It is reportedly a progressive law for establishing modern, responsible and responsive policing.

Wahab had said earlier that with the passage of the police law, an independent but accountable police service will be ensured.

“We will see a policing service which will be effective under this new law. There will be an inquiry if police make a mistake anywhere,” he had said

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram