HOME > Politics

Sindh Assembly speaker’s chamber is no longer a sub-jail

1 hour ago
 

The Sindh government suspended on Friday its notification declaring the chamber of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani as a sub-jail after criticism by the opposition. 

Declaring any place sub-jail means that an arrested person can stay there instead of the prison. The government had declared Durrani’s chambers at the assembly a sub-jail because officials thought he would be spending long hours there because of the budget. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presented the province’s budget on June 14.

Durrani was arrested by NAB on February 20. The bureau has accused him of illegal appointments, misuse of power, misappropriation of funds and owning assets beyond his known means of income.

Related: NAB arrests Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani

The PTI government had criticised the Sindh government’s decision to declare the speaker’s chamber a sub-jail. The party leaders even submitted a resolution in the provincial assembly.

“I’ve just confirmed from the Sindh Assembly secretary that Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been shifted to his chamber and the assembly has been declared a sub-jail. This is unacceptable as the most honourable place is now a sub-jail. We are going to raise this issue at all forums and will also approach the higher judiciary,” PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman tweeted on June 16.

The government has now declared Durrani’s house a sub-jail and he has been shifted there.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
