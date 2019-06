SHO, ASI killed as gunmen attack armoured vehicle in Shikarpur

Four people injured

The deceased have been identified as Lakki Ghulam Shah SHO Ghulam Murtaza Mirani and ASI Zulfikar Panhwar. Four policemen have been injured, including ASI Jahanzeb, Saddam Chandio, and Rasul Bux.The SHO and ASI were sitting in an armoured vehicle when the suspects opened fire on them. A police team had reached the site to conduct a raid and were sabotaged by the suspects.The injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Sukkur.A police contingent has been called to the site and it has been cordoned off. The police are conducting search operations to arrest the suspects.