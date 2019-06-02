Sunday, June 2, 2019 | 27 Ramadhan, 1440 | BETA
SHO, ASI killed as gunmen attack armoured vehicle in Shikarpur
Fawad Chaudhry is not aware of many decisions: Zulfi Bukhari
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
US visa applicants have to provide social media account details
SHO, ASI killed as gunmen attack armoured vehicle in Shikarpur
Sahil Jogi
1 hour ago
Four people injured
Two police officers after murder suspects attacked a police vehicle in
Shikarpur's Shah Belu Sunday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Lakki Ghulam Shah SHO Ghulam Murtaza Mirani and ASI Zulfikar Panhwar. Four policemen have been injured, including ASI Jahanzeb, Saddam Chandio, and Rasul Bux.
Related: Cop killed, SHO injured in Karachi shooting
The SHO and ASI were sitting in an armoured vehicle when the suspects opened fire on them. A police team had reached the site to conduct a raid and were sabotaged by the suspects.
The injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Sukkur.
A police contingent has been called to the site and it has been cordoned off. The police are conducting search operations to arrest the suspects.
TOPICS:
shikarpur
sindh police
