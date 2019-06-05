Sherry Rehman calls govt petty for ‘preventing’ Maryam-Nawaz Eid meetup

The government is sending a petty image of itself by not allowing PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz to see her father in jail, says PPP’s Sherry Rehman.

Rehman critiscised the government and called the move a “vendetta” against the Sharif family.

On the first day of Eid, she tweeted a message in support of Maryam.

By preventing @MaryamNSharif from seeing her father in jail on chaand raat the Govt is sending out a very petty, dehumanised image of itself. The smell of vendetta is clouding the air to spell a new era of vicious polarisation. Not a profile any mature Govt would wish for — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 5, 2019

A day earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter had taken to Twitter to share that she was not allowed to meet her father on Eidul Fitr.

گزستہ عید الضحی والد کے ہمراہ جیل میں گزارنے کے بعد یہ پہلی عید ہے جو اپنے والدین کے بغیر گزار رہی ہوں۔

والد سے ملنے نہیں دیا گیا۔

نوازشریف عید الضحی ، رمضان اور عید الفطر جیل میں اسلیئے گزار رہے ہیں کیونکہ انہوں نے آئین پاکستان پر عمل کرنے کے مطالبے کا جرم کیا ہے۔ https://t.co/sPcFJKRp6g — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 4, 2019

“After spending Eidul Azha with my father in jail, this will be my first Eid without my parents…Nawaz Sharif is spending Eidul Azha, Ramzan and Eidul Fitr in jail because he committed the crime of demanding implementation on the Constitution,” Maryam said.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had said on Tuesday that the Punjab government is not allowing Maryam Nawaz to see her father because it wants to please Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The “selected prime minister” can’t force his opponents to bow down before him by maligning them, she added.

In a statement, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the Punjab government to give Maryam Nawaz permission to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail.

