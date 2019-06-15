HOME > Politics

Sheikh Rasheed predicts more arrests in next 15 days

1 hour ago

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has predicted a crackdown against members of the opposition in the next 15 days.

In a press conference held on Saturday in Lahore, he said more opposition members will be arrested in the coming days.

The federal railways minister also advised PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to launch a movement against his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his aunt, MPA Faryal Talpur, if he wanted to make his mark in politics.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not made the cases against Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Rather, Nawaz and Zardari themselves had made cases against each other.

“Anything can happen in this country, but the governments of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari will never return,” he said.

