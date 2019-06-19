Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Shehbaz’s long speech has Fawad Chaudhry worried about taxpayers’ money

8 mins ago

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry thinks that the opposition leader should be restricted from making long speeches in the assembly. 

He tweeted on Wednesday that he has moved an amendment to the assembly rules. He thinks that the opposition leader should not speak for more than 45 minutes.

Chaudhry was responding to Shehbaz Sharif making an almost two-and-a-half-hour-long speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

Related: We reject the IMF-dictated budget, says Shehbaz Sharif in parliament

“Shehbaz Sharif [has been] speaking since morning,” he said. “This amounts to wast[ing] taxpayers’ money.” He claimed that Shehbaz didn’t have anything substantial to say.

During Shehbaz’s speech, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser asked the PML-N leader to keep his speech short and let other MNAs speak too. “I don’t believe in giving long speeches. I always speak to the point,” he had said.

