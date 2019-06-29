Saturday, June 29, 2019  | 25 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Shehbaz Sharif demands midterm elections

35 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in National Assembly, has demanded that midterm elections should be held to help steer the country out of its economic crisis.

New elections are the only way to “treat” the economy, Sharif told reporters in Islamabad on Saturday. He said that the opposition parties have agreed to leave the investigating committee that was formed to investigate rigging in the 2018 elections.

The opposition leader said that he will prefer an in-house change if political environment worsens, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no say in running the government affairs and selected people are running the country.

Sharif said that he is quitting the Public Accounts Committee and the PML-N has nominated Rana Tanveer as the new chairman.

Tell us what you think:

Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Midterm Elections, PMLN
 
