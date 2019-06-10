HOME > Politics

Shazia Marri says government is victimising opposition parties

1 hour ago

The PPP leaders have been outraged over the cancellation of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s interim bail in a money laundering case. A NAB team has reached Zardari House to arrest him too. 

The opposition staged a protest over Zardari’s expected protest in National Assembly too.

PPP’s Shazia Marri remarked that the parliament has failed to ensure the security of an honourable member of the assembly. “So many people are being picked up by NAB. They all belong to opposition parties. Are there no NAB cases against government members? This is preferential treatment. They are trying to break us apart,” she said.

Related: NAB readies itself for arrest as Zardari’s bail rejected

“Honourable members are being picked up because they spoke for the people of Pakistan. They are being victimised because they are raising voices against the government’s discriminatory policies,” she remarked. “We want freedom.”

While referring to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, she asked if he can ensure that Zardari is able to attend today’s session. “We are looking at your chair, your position and the sanctity of your position. You should work as a custodian and not engage in delaying tactics,” she said.

Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah remarked that the government has nothing to do with NAB’s investigation. “This is the court’s decision. The government has nothing to do with it,” he remarked.

TOPICS:
asif ali zardari fake accounts case money laundering
 
