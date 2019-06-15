Shahrukh Jatoi wants terrorism clauses removed from Shahzeb murder case

Shahrukh Jatoi, the main accused in the murder of Shahzeb Khan, has asked the Supreme Court to remove the terrorism sections in his case.

In a petition filed to Supreme Court on Saturday, Jatoi asked the court to overturn the life imprisonment and fine imposed on him. He argued that terrorism clauses were not applicable in a fight between two people.

The Sindh High Court was unable to differentiate between murder and terrorism, he argued. The top court has already said that all murder is not terrorism, Jatoi’s petition added.

On May 13, the Sindh High Court commuted his death sentence to a life imprisonment. He and three other men were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over an argument.

An anti-terrorism court had handed them death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court had earlier removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court. The trial court had then granted them bail in the case. However, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice after civil society petitioned the court against the verdict and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case.

The high court then commuted their death sentences.

The four men wanted their death sentences to be overturned. But the Sindh High Court noted that while Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code is a pardonable offence, and Shahzeb Khan’s family had pardoned the men, clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable. That’s why Jatoi wants them removed from the case.

