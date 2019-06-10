HOME > News

Shahbaz Sharif demands production order for Asif Zardari

57 mins ago

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif requested on Monday that the speaker should issue the production order for former president Asif Ali Zardari. The PPP leader has been arrested by NAB in a money laundering case. 

Shahbaz said that NAB should have appreciated the cooperation of Zardari who regularly appeared before the court to answer the questions instead of delaying the investigation.

“Asif Ali Zardari’s production order should be issued by today, just as my production ordered was issued earlier,” he said.

Related: NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case

He remarked that along with Zardari, the production order for Khawaja Saad Rafique should be issued too.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also demanded the same. He called for the suspension of the session until Asif Ali Zardari’s production order is issued.

“Since Asif Zardari is a member of the parliament, a production order should be issued by the speaker of the National Assembly,” he said.

Earlier today, NAB arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail in a money laundering case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
asif ali zardari faryal talpur raja pervaiz ashraf Shahbaz Sharif
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.