Shahbaz Sharif demands production order for Asif Zardari

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif requested on Monday that the speaker should issue the production order for former president Asif Ali Zardari. The PPP leader has been arrested by NAB in a money laundering case.

Shahbaz said that NAB should have appreciated the cooperation of Zardari who regularly appeared before the court to answer the questions instead of delaying the investigation.

“Asif Ali Zardari’s production order should be issued by today, just as my production ordered was issued earlier,” he said.

He remarked that along with Zardari, the production order for Khawaja Saad Rafique should be issued too.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also demanded the same. He called for the suspension of the session until Asif Ali Zardari’s production order is issued.

“Since Asif Zardari is a member of the parliament, a production order should be issued by the speaker of the National Assembly,” he said.

Earlier today, NAB arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail in a money laundering case.

