Seven people killed in road accidents across Balochistan

Seven people were killed in road accidents across Balochistan on Sunday. Twenty-four people have been injured.

The assistant director of the fisheries department, Tahir Peshkani, and two others were killed in an accident on the Coastal Highway near Pasni. Ten people were injured. They are seeking treatment at a local hospital.

All the victims belonged to the same family, according to the levies. The family was travelling from Pishkan to Karachi.

Three people were killed after a pickup truck collided with a passenger coach on the National Highway near Kalat’s Sangdas. The police said that the accident occurred after the truck’s tyre burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a coach coming from the other side.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Rasppl, Razia Bibi and Shahida.

Saifullah, Ghulam Qadir, Riaz Ahmed, Ghulam Muhammad, Khuda Bux, Syed Khan, Inayatullah, Muhammad Hanif, and Bibi Nazra were injured and have been shifted to a DHQ.

Two buses collided on the National Highway near Khuzdar. Five people were injured.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Bela.

