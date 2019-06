Seven people were killed and 13 injured after an exchange of fire broke out between two groups in Multan’s Jalalpur Pirwala, police said on Wednesday.

The firing incident is believed to be a case of personal enmity.

A wanted robber, Kala Jaffar and his son, were among those killed, police said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital nearby.

With reporting by Tahir Ayaz.

