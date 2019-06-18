Senate standing committee determined to solve the pink salt issue

The Senate Standing committee on Commerce and Textile is determined to solve the pink salt issue. A story has been making rounds on social media that Pakistan has been selling it’s pink salt to India at cheap prices and the neighbouring country has been exporting it worldwide and calling it ‘Himalayan salt’. The packaging says that the product has been ‘Made in India’.

A member of the committee, Nauman Wazir, remarked that Pakistan will not accept that its products are exported with India’s name on it. The standing committee held a meeting on Monday.

“Why don’t we get a patent for it? The product should be sold with Pakistan’s name,” he said.

Shibli Faraz, another member, said that the previous government didn’t even care about this issue and it seems as if the current government does not want to take any legal action too.

“No one cares about making laws. I have been speaking about this issue for a long time,” Faraz remarked.

The committee was told that Pakistan sells pink salt to India for Rs7.4 per kilogramme.

The Himalayan salt comes from salt mines in Pakistan. Most of it comes from the Khewra salt mine in Punjab. According to Express Tribune, these salt mines produce “over 850,000 tons of rock salt annually.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.