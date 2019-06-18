Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Senate standing committee determined to solve the pink salt issue

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Senate Standing committee on Commerce and Textile is determined to solve the pink salt issue. A story has been making rounds on social media that Pakistan has been selling it’s pink salt to India at cheap prices and the neighbouring country has been exporting it worldwide and calling it ‘Himalayan salt’. The packaging says that the product has been ‘Made in India’. 

A member of the committee, Nauman Wazir, remarked that Pakistan will not accept that its products are exported with India’s name on it. The standing committee held a meeting on Monday.

“Why don’t we get a patent for it? The product should be sold with Pakistan’s name,” he said.

Shibli Faraz, another member, said that the previous government didn’t even care about this issue and it seems as if the current government does not want to take any legal action too.

“No one cares about making laws. I have been speaking about this issue for a long time,” Faraz remarked.

The committee was told that Pakistan sells pink salt to India for Rs7.4 per kilogramme.

The Himalayan salt comes from salt mines in Pakistan. Most of it comes from the Khewra salt mine in Punjab. According to Express Tribune, these salt mines produce “over 850,000 tons of rock salt annually.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Himalayan salt India Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London
MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at 'technical problems' in PM's speech
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at ‘technical problems’ in PM’s speech
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.