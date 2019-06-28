Seminary teacher arrested for hanging student upside down, beating him

A Rawalpindi madrassa school teacher was arrested on Thursday after a video of him hanging a student upside down went viral on social media.

Footage of the incident shows Noor Mohammad beating up a student while the student hangs upside down.

New Town ASP Ziauddin said that the video is five months old. He said the seminary student was from Mansehra.

Mufti Nasir Mahmood is the principal of the seminary where students learn the Quran. The mufti’s name, according to ASP Ziauddin, is on the Fourth Schedule.

The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism and/or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. After credible intelligence information, their names are included in the fourth schedule as prescribed by the home department and can be subjected to restrictions on travel, speech and business.

The ASP said that the seminary student’s parents had been called from Mansehra for further investigation into the case. A case will be registered if the parents submit a request, he said.

