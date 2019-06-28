Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Seminary teacher arrested for hanging student upside down, beating him

37 mins ago
 

A Rawalpindi madrassa school teacher was arrested on Thursday after a video of him hanging a student upside down went viral on social media.

Footage of the incident shows Noor Mohammad beating up a student while the student hangs upside down.

New Town ASP Ziauddin said that the video is five months old. He said the seminary student was from Mansehra.

Mufti Nasir Mahmood is the principal of the seminary where students learn the Quran. The mufti’s name, according to ASP Ziauddin, is on the Fourth Schedule.

The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism and/or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. After credible intelligence information, their names are included in the fourth schedule as prescribed by the home department and can be subjected to restrictions on travel, speech and business.

The ASP said that the seminary student’s parents had been called from Mansehra for further investigation into the case. A case will be registered if the parents submit a request, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Rawalpindi seminary student
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.