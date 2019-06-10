Section 144 imposed in North Waziristan

Section 144 of the PPC has been imposed throughout North Waziristan for one month.

The notification informing people of this has noted that non-residents are not allowed to enter the district. According to the notification, this decision has been made to ensure peace in the region.

Under Section 144, all rallies, sit-ins, public gatherings of more than five people and public meetings have been banned in North Waziristan.

Anyone violating this order will be punished under Section 188 of the PPC.

