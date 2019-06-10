HOME > News

Section 144 imposed in North Waziristan

16 mins ago

A Pakistani tribesman in a shuttered market in Miranshah in North Waziristan. Photo: AFP

Section 144 of the PPC has been imposed throughout North Waziristan for one month.

The notification informing people of this has noted that non-residents are not allowed to enter the district. According to the notification, this decision has been made to ensure peace in the region.

Under Section 144, all rallies, sit-ins, public gatherings of more than five people and public meetings have been banned in North Waziristan.

Anyone violating this order will be punished under Section 188 of the PPC.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
north waziristan section 144
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Section 144, North Waziristan,
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Army officer shot dead on Karachi's MA Jinnah Road: police
Army officer shot dead on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road: police
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.