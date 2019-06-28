Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2

The second eclipse of 2019 will begin on July 2 at 9:55pm. It will end at 11:51am on July 3.

The complete eclipse will take place at 11:03pm, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Unfortunately, the eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan. It will peak over South America and last for four minutes, according to NASA.

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon, the sun and Earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line, and the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow, the penumbra, on Earth. It turns dark during a total solar eclipse and temperatures dip since the sun is completely blocked.

