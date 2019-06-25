SC waives 10-year jail term of female clerk

The Supreme Court of Pakistan waived on Tuesday a 10-year prison term for a female clerk of the Army Cell in Peshawar. She was sentenced for involvement in financial corruption.

An accountability court had sentenced Nuzhat after she was found guilty of major financial corruption while working as a clerk for two years. She also owned 100 tolas of gold, a house and a plot.

Nuzhat appealed her conviction in the Supreme Court after serving four years in prison.

She stated in her appeal that she got engaged in 2002 and her husband later gave her Rs10 million in cash, 100 tolas of gold and a house as ‘mehr’ (marriage settlement).

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the convict tied the knot with a post master in 2005. He ordered her to provide evidence of where she acquired so much money in such a short time period.

The court also declared her marriage dubious, stating that according to the Nikkah registrar, the marriage document does not carry her signatures.

According to a prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau, Nuzhat’s father and sister also have expensive registered in their names.

In response, her sister said that how could a person do so much corruption in just two years.

On this, the chief justice remarked that it was fortunate that Nuzhat’s job lasted only two years. “Had it been for 20 years, she would have taken away the entire Pakistan,” he said.

The court, however, waived the remaining 10-year term of the convict, but maintained the fine of Rs13.9 million.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.