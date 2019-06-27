Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Saudi Arabia’s new airport is ready to receive visitors

3 mins ago
 

Photo: Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia’s Neom Bay airport is ready to receive commercial flights from next week after completion of the first phase of development work, Saudi Arabia’s general authority of Civil Aviation said Thursday.

The airport has also been registered by the International Air Transport Association with the code “NUM”.

Arab News reported that, at present, Neom Bay Airport will conduct regular flights to investors and employees of the Neom project.

