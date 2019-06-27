Saudi Arabia’s new airport is ready to receive visitors

Saudi Arabia’s Neom Bay airport is ready to receive commercial flights from next week after completion of the first phase of development work, Saudi Arabia’s general authority of Civil Aviation said Thursday.

The airport has also been registered by the International Air Transport Association with the code “NUM”.

Arab News reported that, at present, Neom Bay Airport will conduct regular flights to investors and employees of the Neom project.

