Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries celebrate Eid

Many countries across the world as celebrating Eidul Fitr today.

The Saudi’s Supreme Court announced the Eid day after reports had widely circulated that the moon had been sighted in an area. The UAE also declared the same along with other countries in the Gulf region.

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has organised 400 events across 23 cities on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. The events include fireworks, carnivals, folklore, and circus performances, as well as many other diverse methods of celebration.

Uganda, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sierra Leone, the Republic of Congo, Egypt, and other African countries, which have traditionally relied on Saudi’s announcement, are also celebrating Eid. Mali, on the other hand, celebrated Eidul Fitr on Monday.

People are celebrating Eid in Canada, India, the UK, and Afghanistan too.

Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia to observe Eid on June 5, Wednesday.

Eidul Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramazan. Traditionally, it is celebrated for three days and is a national holiday in Muslim countries.