Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 may be unveiled on August 7

1 hour ago

Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung is expected to show off its Galaxy Note 10 during a flashy Unpacked event on August 7 in New York, reported CNET.

The Note is traditionally Samsung’s premier platform for showing off new phone technology (setting aside the Galaxy Fold for a moment, anyway). This year, rumors point to the company creating two different sizes, one of which will be 5G, and neither of which will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Related: This is what the Samsung Galaxy Note10 may look like

There is still plenty of time for Samsung to make some changes to its plans. But considering the delay in the launch of the Galaxy Fold, the company could decide to bring the Galaxy Note 10 on time at least to please the customers looking for a large-screen premium handset.

Rumours reveal that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro at the event. The Pro variant particularly would have some additional features, including pressure-sensitive edges and 4,500mAh battery.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Galaxy Note 10 samsung
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Samsung, Samsung Note 10, Samsung Galaxy
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at 'technical problems' in PM's speech
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at ‘technical problems’ in PM’s speech
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.