Samsung denies rumours that it’s launching Galaxy Fold in July

15 mins ago

Samsung reportedly may be missing a July ship date for the delayed Galaxy Fold, according to a company official speaking to The Korea Herald, seemingly denying rumors from earlier in June that the company was looking at a July release.

“If we are running such a media event this month, we should be doing something by now,” said a Samsung official. “Nothing has progressed since the April delay.”

The launch date in the US had been set for April 24, but that came and went after the first units to get into people’s hands started suffering some durability problems.

Samsung then postponed the official on-sale date until a specified date in the future – we’re still waiting to hear when that might be. Pre-orders for the phone have been canceled in the meantime.

The Galaxy Fold isn’t the only foldable handset having problems either: Huawei has decided to delay the launch of its Mate X foldable, citing concerns over the longevity of the handset.

