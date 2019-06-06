Salman Khan’s Bharat leaked online

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, which was released on June 5, has been leaked on internet, Hindustan Times reported Thursday.

Tamilrockers, a piracy site, leaked the movie on the internet.

The film also features Disha Patani, who plays the role of circus artist and Sunil Grover as Bharat’s friend.

Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh are also playing supporting roles in the movie.

According to reports, Bharat earned Rs42.3 crore on its opening day, breaking the opening day box office records of Salman Khan’s previous films.

