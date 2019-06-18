Ruling, opposition parties on the same page over Karachi development

Karachi’s city council wants the Sindh government to pay for development funds worth Rs2.5 million for each union committee on a monthly basis.

A committee was formed for this purpose through a resolution by

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar during the City Council session on Tuesday.

It will be headed by Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Hasan.

In the session, the mayor proposed that a committee comprising leaders from the ruling and opposition parties should be formed to seek the release of development funds at the union committee level.

Akhtar said the committee would meet Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to settle the matter after it had finalised a draft for release of the funds.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the elected members.

It was the first time in a City Council session that the leaders of the ruling party – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan – and opposition parties – Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others – were on the same page over the non-availability of funds for the last three years at the union committee level.

The resolution was first presented in the City Council by Junaid Makati, a parliamentary leader of the JI, demanding Rs0.5 million in funds for development work at the UC level.

It was backed by all elected representatives. MQM-P’s Advocate Arif Khan said that the development funds for each union committee should more than Rs0.5 million.

Ruling party chairman Asif Siddiqui demanded the release and increase of its due share of octroi and zila tax to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, district municipal corporations and union committees. He said the Sindh government should issue a notification in this regard.

‘KMC needs proper planning’

PPP parliamentary leader Karamullah Waqasi, in his speech, said that proper planning with the consultation of the ruling and opposition parties is imperative for the betterment of the KMC.

“No legislation has been done in the last three years. The mayor should call the opposition for evolving policies to generate funds at the UC level,” Waqasi said.

Criticizing the recent policies of the Karachi mayor, the opposition leader said the officers of the Sindh government are still working in KMC on deputation.

Incompetent officers are working in the KMC, he said, adding that it was negatively affecting the corporation’s performance.

Waqasi said many of the officers are holding charge of more than one department while senior officers who had made KMC proud in the past are sitting without any posting.

“The monthly recovery of KMC has stopped at Rs60 million to Rs70 million only. We need to increase it through proper planning and policies,” he said.

He demanded that a departmental promotion meeting be called to get competent officers posted.

The mayor responded that the KMC departments had been dissolved and the department heads had been appointed on the wishes of bureaucrats (administrators) in the past.

“We are now amalgamated. The departments are on the basis of the Sindh Local Government Ordinance, 2013 for the betterment of KMC,” Akhtar said.

He said KMC is passing through an adverse financial crisis as the Sindh government is not even releasing Rs850 million – the fourth quarter’s allocation of the annual development programme for fiscal year 2018-19.

“There has been a dearth of revenue generation after the devolution of three to four of KMC’s main departments, including property tax, local taxes, commercialisation and betterment charges,” Akhtar added.

The elected representatives demanded that the Sindh chief and local government ministers release the development funds.

MQM-P’s Engr Muhammad Aamir said they are getting meagre funds for salaries and contingency, but not for development in their respective UCs. He added that the Sindh minister for local bodies is well aware of these issues as he also served as an elected member of the City Council between 2005 and 2009.

Disorder was witnessed in the House for five minutes when PTI’s Syed Mairajuddin strongly criticised the Sindh minister for local bodies and demanded to initiate a resolution against him.

The PTI member used abusive language against the provincial minister, on which some of PPP’s members got up and started chanting ‘Go Niazi Go’ slogans. They also staged a short protest while leaving their benches.

The situation was later controlled by the mayor and Waqasi.

During the council session, 14 resolutions were passed unanimously.

TOPICS: