Ruckus in parliament as Shehbaz refers to PM as ‘selected’

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser shut off the mic of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif after he violated the parliament’s code of conduct and referred to PM Imran Khan as “selected” on Thursday.

He was stopped from making his speech. This led to a ruckus as the opposition and government members stood up from their seats and started banging their desks.

PM Khan was present in the assembly during the incident. He left soon after.

On June 23, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri barred MNAs from using the word ‘selected’ while speaking about PM Imran Khan in parliament. The deputy speaker was chairing a session when federal minister Umar Ayub remarked that a restriction should be placed on the usage of the word ‘selected’ for Imran Khan. The speaker agreed with him.

“All members of the assembly become a part of it after securing votes,” Suri said. ” No one should use this word in the assembly. It is an insult to the parliament.”

Spat with Hammad Azhar

A heated exchange of words ensued between Shehbaz and State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar too.

“The government’s programme for poverty alleviation is eliminating the poor and not poverty,” said the opposition leader. “Our labourers have started dying because of it.”

Azhar responded that an economic hit-man had destroyed the country’s economy. “Where did your government spend funds worth $10 billion? Were they spent on iqama holders and benami accounts? We will not let the country be run on fake accounts anymore. We will hold you accountable for all that you have done in the last 40 years,” he added.

Shehbaz said that the government should worry about itself as the price of the dollar has gone up by $7 in the last 24 hours.

