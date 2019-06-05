Rihanna is now the richest female musician in the world

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now the world’s wealthiest female musician.

Taking a look at the music industry’s leading female acts, the Barbadian singer, businesswoman, fashion designer and actress’ $600 million fortune puts her ahead of Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million).

Rihanna amounted her wealth with her Fenty Beauty partnership with French multinational luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. Originally launched back in 2017, the standout label earned a staggering $100 million in sales within its first week with its expansive array of foundation comprising 40 different shades.

