'Five years in jail too little for corrupt govt officials'
ECP orders release of candidates contesting elections in merged districts
IMF doesn't support amnesty schemes, says country representative
Dollar value dips, interbank rate drops to Rs160
Economy
Rice becomes Rs15 more expensive at Faisalabad’s Utility Stores
Usman Siddiq
2 hours ago
Consumers request government to control inflation
Utility Stores are meant to provide grocery items at discounted rates to the public but the price of commodities at Faisalabad’s Utility Stores have increased.
The price of rice increased by Rs15 per kg and the price of sugar increased from Rs69 per kg to Rs72 per kg. Soap, washing powder and shampoo prices have increased by Rs10.
“Everything is getting expensive. The government needs to change its policies, as unemployment is also increasing and salaries are low,” says Jamshed, a customer.
Related: Three accused of setting up fake sugar mills in Sindh
People want the government to take steps to control inflation and revise its policies.
Faisalabad
Utility store
Faisalabad man held for smuggling 4,500 live bullets from US
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Flour prices are up by Rs50 in Faisalabad
4 days ago
4 days ago
Weather report: Temperatures drop as rain hits Lahore, Faisalabad
4 days ago
4 days ago
What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?
Farooq Baloch
economy
3 days ago
How safe is the new tax profiling system?
Farooq Baloch
economy
4 days ago
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
