HOME > Economy

Rice becomes Rs15 more expensive at Faisalabad’s Utility Stores

2 hours ago
 
Consumers request government to control inflation  



Utility Stores are meant to provide grocery items at discounted rates to the public but the price of commodities at Faisalabad’s Utility Stores have increased.

The price of rice increased by Rs15 per kg and the price of sugar increased from Rs69 per kg to Rs72 per kg. Soap, washing powder and shampoo prices have increased by Rs10.

“Everything is getting expensive. The government needs to change its policies, as unemployment is also increasing and salaries are low,” says Jamshed, a customer.

People want the government to take steps to control inflation and revise its policies.

TOPICS:
Faisalabad Utility store
 
Tell us what you think:

