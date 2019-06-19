Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Reference filed against MQM’s Rauf Siddiqui in illegal appointments case

40 mins ago

NAB has filed a reference against MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui and other suspects in connection to illegal appointments made in the Sindh Small Industries Corporation during his tenure as provincial commerce and industry minister. 

During the hearing on Wednesday, a Karachi accountability court issued arrest warrants for the regional director of the Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Ayaz Farooq. Siddiqui and seven other suspects have already obtained bail in the reference.

They have all been summoned at the next hearing.

NAB says several illegal appointments were made in the industries department in 2011, when Siddiqui was the minister. Siddiqui served as the minister of industry and industry from 2008 to 2013. He has also served as home minister, excise and taxation minister and culture and tourism minister in previous governments.

