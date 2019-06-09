HOME > Local

Rawalpindi man kills sister-in-law for ‘stopping him from taking drugs’

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP/file

A man has been accused of killing his sister-in-law in Rawalpindi for allegedly stopping him from taking drugs. 

The police are searching for the suspect.

Waqar, the woman’s husband, said that he was the actual target of the attack. “I was in Lahore when the attack occurred,” he said. According to Waqar, he had a fight with this brother over drug use.

The deceased has been identified as Daulat Bibi. The police have sent the body to DHQ for its postmortem examination.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
domestic violence Rawalpindi


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, domestic violence, violence against women
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Army officer shot dead on Karachi's MA Jinnah Road: police
Army officer shot dead on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road: police
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.