Rawalpindi man kills sister-in-law for ‘stopping him from taking drugs’

A man has been accused of killing his sister-in-law in Rawalpindi for allegedly stopping him from taking drugs.

The police are searching for the suspect.

Waqar, the woman’s husband, said that he was the actual target of the attack. “I was in Lahore when the attack occurred,” he said. According to Waqar, he had a fight with this brother over drug use.

The deceased has been identified as Daulat Bibi. The police have sent the body to DHQ for its postmortem examination.

