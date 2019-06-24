Ranveer Singh should be scared of Brock Lesnar: Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman, the manager for WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, has advised Ranveer Singh to be “scared” of his client.

Heyman’s advice comes a few days after the Bollywood star shared a picture of himself with Hardik Pandya.

Singh posted a picture on Twitter after Pakistan and India’s World Cup match last Sunday with the caption “eat, sleep, dominate repeat”, which is Heyman’s catchphrase.

“I think number one, every person on the face of the planet should be scared of Brock Lesnar,” Heyman told Indian Express. “He is the baddest dude on the planet.”

Heyman said he is taking legal action against Singh and Pandya for stealing his catchphrase, Indian media reported.

“It got serious because Hardik Pandya instead of focusing on himself spends all of his days dreaming of being a successful global star like Brock Lesnar and Ranveer Singh decided to play Paul Heyman with him and put out a tweet,” Heyman said.

