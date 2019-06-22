Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Railways to increase train fares by 7%: Sheikh Rasheed

12 mins ago
 

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced on Saturday that Railway fares will be increased by 6% to 7%.

While addressing the media, the railway minister said, “Due to an increase in oil prices in the international market, rail fares will have to be revised upward”.

However, he has claimed that in the future he will lower the rates. “We are trying to provide relief to the poor,” said Rasheed. He remarked that if he had the power, he would have never increased fares.

Earlier, Rasheed apologized to the nation and took responsibility for the Jinnah Express train accident in Hyderabad on June 20. Three people were killed and two others injured after the Jinnah Express rammed into a freight train in Hyderabad’s Latifabad.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
sheikh rasheed, fare increases, railways, train tickets,
 
