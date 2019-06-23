Sunday, June 23, 2019  | 19 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Qatari Emir awarded Pakistan’s highest civil award at President House

1 hour ago
 

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was awarded on Sunday Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan at President House.

The civil award was conferred upon him by President Arif Alvi. Federal cabinet members and other senior officials such as National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser were also present.

The Emir is visiting Pakistan on invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials of the Qatari government. He was welcomed at the Nur Khan Airbase by the prime minister.

This is the Emir’s second visit to Pakistan. He last visited four years ago in March, 2015.

Pakistan and Qatar signed three MoUs in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence.

