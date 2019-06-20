Qatar will provide jobs to 100,000 Pakistanis: ambassador

Qatar’s ambassador to Pakistan Saqar bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri has confirmed that Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is arriving in Islamabad on June 22.

In a statement, the ambassador said that the Qatar emir’s visit to Pakistan will strengthen relations between the two countries.

The Qatar emir has decided to provide jobs to 100,000 Pakistanis in Qatar, ambassador Mansouri said. He said that 45,000 visas have already been issued.

The ambassador said Qatar has opened two visa centres in Pakistan to facilitate Pakistanis.

