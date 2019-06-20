Thursday, June 20, 2019  | 16 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Qatar will provide jobs to 100,000 Pakistanis: ambassador

37 mins ago

NA speaker Asad Qaiser in a group photo with Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri and representative pf Rashid Memorial Welfare Trust at parliament house on May 21 , 2019.

Qatar’s ambassador to Pakistan Saqar bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri has confirmed that Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is arriving in Islamabad on June 22.

In a statement, the ambassador said that the Qatar emir’s visit to Pakistan will strengthen relations between the two countries.

The Qatar emir has decided to provide jobs to 100,000 Pakistanis in Qatar, ambassador Mansouri said. He said that 45,000 visas have already been issued.

The ambassador said Qatar has opened two visa centres in Pakistan to facilitate Pakistanis.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan qatar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.