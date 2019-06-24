Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Qatar to invest $3b in Pakistan

16 mins ago
 

PM Imran Khan is receiving Qatar Emir Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase on June 22. Online

Qatar will provide Pakistan $3 billion in the form of direct investments and deposits, the government’s spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday.

“The Qatari-Pakistani economic partnership will amount to $9 billion,” Qatar News Agency quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani as saying.

The announcement comes a day after Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani completed his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have thanked the Qatar Emir for the investment.

The investment will create new business opportunities in Pakistan, Special Assistant to PM Khan on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that Qatar’s support will strengthen the external sector and further build foreign exchange reserves.

