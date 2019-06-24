Qatar to invest $3b in Pakistan

Qatar will provide Pakistan $3 billion in the form of direct investments and deposits, the government’s spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday.

“The Qatari-Pakistani economic partnership will amount to $9 billion,” Qatar News Agency quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani as saying.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: “The Qatari-Pakistani economic partnership will amount to $9 billion. Qatar affirms its aspiration for further development in the relations between the two countries at all political, economic, sports and cultural levels.” — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) June 24, 2019

The announcement comes a day after Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani completed his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have thanked the Qatar Emir for the investment.

The investment will create new business opportunities in Pakistan, Special Assistant to PM Khan on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that Qatar’s support will strengthen the external sector and further build foreign exchange reserves.

