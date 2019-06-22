Qatar may recruit 100,000 Pakistanis for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is interested in recruiting over 100,000 Pakistanis to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the country, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani said Saturday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Qatari FM met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

Qureshi told his Qatari counterpart that over 150,000 Pakistanis are living in Qatar and they are playing an important role in the country’s development.

The Qatari foreign minister said that his government wants to invest in Pakistan. The trade volume between the two countries has crossed the $250 billion mark.

Pakistan and Qatar signed three MoUs in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence.

The MoUs were signed a few hours after Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi signed an MoU for the establishment of the Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza and Qatar National Tourism Council Secretary-General Akbar Al-Baker signed an MoU on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

Another MoU was signed for cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering and to stop terror financing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Qatar Emir were also present when the officials from both countries signed the MoUs.

